Nuveen Intermediate Duration Munpl Tm Fd (NID) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on February 3rd

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Munpl Tm Fd (NYSE:NID) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.043 per share by the investment management company on Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. This is an increase from Nuveen Intermediate Duration Munpl Tm Fd’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Munpl Tm Fd has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years.

Shares of NYSE:NID traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $13.93. The company had a trading volume of 85,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,743. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.67. Nuveen Intermediate Duration Munpl Tm Fd has a 1 year low of $12.57 and a 1 year high of $14.00.

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities that are exempt from federal income taxes.

