Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd (NYSE:NEA) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd (NYSE:NEA) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.054 per share on Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. This is a positive change from Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.5% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:NEA traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.47. 491,755 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 515,171. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.18. Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd has a 52 week low of $12.71 and a 52 week high of $14.48.

In related news, insider Newman Robert 812,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. Also, insider Morris Ian 400,000 shares of Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th.

Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd Company Profile

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

