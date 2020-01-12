NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

NUVA has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Svb Leerink upgraded shares of NuVasive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.53.

NASDAQ:NUVA traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $80.09. The stock had a trading volume of 277,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,243. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 2.08. NuVasive has a one year low of $44.77 and a one year high of $80.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.19.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical device company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.06. NuVasive had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 14.93%. The firm had revenue of $290.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that NuVasive will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NuVasive news, Director Gregory T. Lucier sold 29,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.99, for a total value of $2,150,942.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Mcclintock sold 3,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total transaction of $238,740.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of NuVasive by 0.6% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 35,424 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of NuVasive in the second quarter valued at about $70,171,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of NuVasive by 75.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 65,173 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,816,000 after acquiring an additional 28,047 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NuVasive in the second quarter valued at about $1,203,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of NuVasive in the third quarter valued at about $21,355,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

NuVasive Company Profile

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally disruptive surgical products and procedurally integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal products include Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

