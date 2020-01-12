Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) Short Interest Down 48.1% in December

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,600 shares, a decline of 48.1% from the December 15th total of 59,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 68,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 48.5% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 995 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 933.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments during the second quarter valued at $204,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments during the second quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments during the third quarter valued at $357,000. 59.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NVMI traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.57. 68,832 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,336. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 1.07. Nova Measuring Instruments has a 12-month low of $22.60 and a 12-month high of $38.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.79.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $52.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.73 million. Nova Measuring Instruments had a net margin of 16.99% and a return on equity of 14.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Nova Measuring Instruments will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NVMI shares. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.20.

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel. Its product portfolio includes integrated and stand-alone metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and material metrology measurements for process control across various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, and deposition.

