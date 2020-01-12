Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.00.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NVMI. Zacks Investment Research cut Nova Measuring Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Nova Measuring Instruments from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 48.5% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 995 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 933.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 1.5% during the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 76,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 2.5% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 51,945 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 17.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 2,468 shares in the last quarter. 59.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NVMI traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $37.57. The stock had a trading volume of 68,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,336. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.79. Nova Measuring Instruments has a 52 week low of $22.60 and a 52 week high of $38.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 1.07.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.17. Nova Measuring Instruments had a net margin of 16.99% and a return on equity of 14.97%. The business had revenue of $52.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Nova Measuring Instruments will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Nova Measuring Instruments

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel. Its product portfolio includes integrated and stand-alone metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and material metrology measurements for process control across various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, and deposition.

