Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $25.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.82% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Nomad Foods Ltd. manufactures and distributes frozen foods primarily in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France and Norway. The Company’s portfolio of frozen food brands includes Birds Eye, Iglo and Findus. Nomad Foods Ltd. is headquartered in Feltham, the United Kingdom. “

Separately, Deutsche Bank began coverage on Nomad Foods in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Nomad Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.29.

Shares of NOMD stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.40. The company had a trading volume of 2,215,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 645,598. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.31 and a 200 day moving average of $20.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.03. Nomad Foods has a 1-year low of $17.22 and a 1-year high of $23.06.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $540.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.51 million. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 6.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nomad Foods will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NOMD. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nomad Foods during the 3rd quarter worth $92,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Nomad Foods during the 2nd quarter worth $158,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Nomad Foods during the 3rd quarter worth $167,000. Ellington Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Nomad Foods during the 2nd quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Nomad Foods during the 3rd quarter worth $334,000. 78.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

