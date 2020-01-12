NOIA Network (NOIA) Price Reaches $0.0034 on Major Exchanges

NOIA Network (CURRENCY:NOIA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. In the last seven days, NOIA Network has traded 2.3% higher against the dollar. NOIA Network has a total market capitalization of $537,755.00 and approximately $21,518.00 worth of NOIA Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NOIA Network token can currently be bought for about $0.0034 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular exchanges including KuCoin and Hotbit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00038097 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000503 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $489.36 or 0.05996237 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00026250 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00035590 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002679 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001740 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0952 or 0.00001167 BTC.

NOIA Network Profile

NOIA is a token. It was first traded on March 12th, 2018. NOIA Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 157,781,380 tokens. The Reddit community for NOIA Network is /r/NOIA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for NOIA Network is noia.network . The official message board for NOIA Network is medium.com/noia . NOIA Network’s official Twitter account is @NoiaNetwork

Buying and Selling NOIA Network

NOIA Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and KuCoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NOIA Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NOIA Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NOIA Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

