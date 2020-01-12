Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) PT Raised to $27.00

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) had its price target lifted by Wells Fargo & Co from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Noble Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Wolfe Research upgraded Noble Energy from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Tudor Pickering downgraded Noble Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. MKM Partners began coverage on Noble Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a buy rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Noble Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.50.

Get Noble Energy alerts:

NBL stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.26. The stock had a trading volume of 5,657,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,718,083. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Noble Energy has a 1-year low of $19.01 and a 1-year high of $28.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.66 and a 200 day moving average of $21.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.73 and a beta of 1.43.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and gas development company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. Noble Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 25.33%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Noble Energy will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David L. Stover acquired 12,000 shares of Noble Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.92 per share, for a total transaction of $251,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 680,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,235,076.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott D. Urban acquired 15,000 shares of Noble Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.38 per share, with a total value of $305,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $980,644.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Noble Energy by 208.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Noble Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Noble Energy by 1,027.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Noble Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Noble Energy by 77.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Noble Energy Company Profile

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins.

Further Reading: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Noble Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noble Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.