No BS Crypto (NOBS) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $151,743.00

No BS Crypto (CURRENCY:NOBS) traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. Over the last week, No BS Crypto has traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. No BS Crypto has a market capitalization of $42,939.00 and approximately $151,743.00 worth of No BS Crypto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One No BS Crypto token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including CoinEx, Stocks.Exchange and BitForex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002618 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012285 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $161.82 or 0.01982377 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.27 or 0.00187066 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000587 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00027505 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.21 or 0.00125112 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

No BS Crypto Token Profile

No BS Crypto launched on May 4th, 2018. No BS Crypto’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,248,464,200 tokens. No BS Crypto’s official Twitter account is @noBScrypto . The official website for No BS Crypto is nobscrypto.com

No BS Crypto Token Trading

No BS Crypto can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEx, BitForex and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as No BS Crypto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire No BS Crypto should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase No BS Crypto using one of the exchanges listed above.

