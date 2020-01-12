NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $36.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “NMI Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance in the United States. NMI Holdings, Inc. is based in Emeryville, California. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on NMIH. Credit Suisse Group reissued a hold rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of NMI in a research report on Sunday, November 24th. B. Riley lifted their target price on NMI from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. BidaskClub downgraded NMI from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded NMI from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $34.00.

NMI stock opened at $32.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 1.29. NMI has a 52 week low of $18.71 and a 52 week high of $35.79.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $101.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.67 million. NMI had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 44.92%. Research analysts forecast that NMI will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NMI news, EVP William J. Leatherberry sold 27,981 shares of NMI stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.74, for a total transaction of $916,097.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,556,731.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 25,625 shares of NMI stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total value of $826,150.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 517,927 shares in the company, valued at $16,697,966.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 405,301 shares of company stock worth $13,100,179. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NMI by 2.1% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 23,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in NMI by 2.4% during the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 20,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Miles Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in NMI by 6.2% during the second quarter. Miles Capital Inc. now owns 9,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in NMI by 2.8% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 21,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in NMI by 15.9% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. 90.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance; reinsurance on loans; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, Internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

