Nlight (NASDAQ:LASR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nlight (NASDAQ:LASR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $23.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “nLIGHT Inc. provides high-power semiconductor and fiber laser. It sells its products primarily in industrial, microfabrication, aerospace and defense markets. nLIGHT Inc. is based in Vancouver, Washington. “

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on LASR. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Nlight from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Nlight from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Nlight in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued an overweight rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nlight currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.17.

LASR stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Thursday, hitting $20.40. The stock had a trading volume of 309,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,758. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.70. Nlight has a 1-year low of $12.60 and a 1-year high of $26.77. The stock has a market cap of $788.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,089.00 and a beta of 2.41.

Nlight (NASDAQ:LASR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Nlight had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 0.09%. The firm had revenue of $43.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Nlight will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Ran Bareket sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 98,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,966,660. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Robert Martinsen sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 46,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,243 shares of company stock valued at $5,920,212 in the last three months. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LASR. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nlight by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,673,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,124,000 after acquiring an additional 460,470 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Nlight by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,919,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,061,000 after acquiring an additional 337,561 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nlight by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,228,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,786,000 after acquiring an additional 176,863 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Nlight during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,923,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nlight during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,980,000. 81.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers used in the industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense markets. The company also produces optical fiber products. It markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturer primarily through direct sales force in the United States, China, South Korea, Germany, and Finland, as well as through various independent sales representatives and distributors in Asia and Europe.

