Nimiq Price Up 14.6% Over Last 7 Days (NIM)

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. One Nimiq coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges including Trade Satoshi, LATOKEN, BTC-Alpha and HitBTC. In the last seven days, Nimiq has traded up 14.6% against the US dollar. Nimiq has a market cap of $2.08 million and $89,491.00 worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Nimiq alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,049.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $143.19 or 0.01778318 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $261.25 or 0.03246185 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.65 or 0.00616892 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.86 or 0.00718986 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00010676 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00069362 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00024660 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.98 or 0.00434626 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Nimiq Profile

Nimiq (NIM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 6,135,479,377 coins and its circulating supply is 5,227,229,377 coins. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq. The official website for Nimiq is nimiq.com. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Nimiq is medium.com/nimiq-network.

Buying and Selling Nimiq

Nimiq can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, LATOKEN, HitBTC and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nimiq should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nimiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nimiq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nimiq and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.