Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.68 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN) to post $1.68 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Nielsen’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.70 billion and the lowest is $1.66 billion. Nielsen posted sales of $1.66 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nielsen will report full year sales of $6.47 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.47 billion to $6.49 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $6.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.55 billion to $6.63 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Nielsen.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.11. Nielsen had a negative net margin of 19.46% and a positive return on equity of 21.91%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have commented on NLSN shares. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Nielsen in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of Nielsen to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Nielsen from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nielsen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NLSN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Nielsen by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,874,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $946,375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,953,745 shares during the last quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC raised its position in Nielsen by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 19,992,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $451,819,000 after purchasing an additional 2,674,500 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Nielsen by 119.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,381,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,015,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387,500 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Nielsen by 27,041.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,322,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Nielsen by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,773,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $311,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559,115 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NLSN traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $19.98. 2,501,493 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,590,111. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65. Nielsen has a fifty-two week low of $17.94 and a fifty-two week high of $27.57. The company has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.18.

Nielsen Company Profile

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company. It operates in two segments, Buy and Watch. The Buy segment provides retail transactional measurement data, consumer behavior information, and analytics primarily to businesses in the consumer packaged goods industry.

