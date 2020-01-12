NEXT (NET) Reaches Market Cap of $33.54 Million

NEXT (CURRENCY:NET) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 12th. One NEXT token can now be purchased for approximately $0.83 or 0.00010127 BTC on exchanges including Coinbit and Livecoin. In the last week, NEXT has traded up 4.5% against the dollar. NEXT has a market cap of $33.54 million and $390,611.00 worth of NEXT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.91 or 0.00622705 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00010657 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00000971 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000043 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000443 BTC.

FlorinCoin (FLO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000839 BTC.

NEXT Profile

NEXT (NET) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 2nd, 2013. NEXT’s total supply is 116,503,818 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,491,818 tokens. The official website for NEXT is www.coinbit.co.kr . NEXT’s official Twitter account is @NetcoinNET

Buying and Selling NEXT

NEXT can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinbit and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEXT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEXT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

