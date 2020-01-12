New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,150,000 shares, a drop of 19.2% from the December 15th total of 2,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 898,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of EDU stock traded down $2.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $131.12. 1,050,020 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 743,954. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp has a 12 month low of $58.76 and a 12 month high of $137.17. The company has a market cap of $19.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.41 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $123.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.50.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.07. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that New Oriental Education & Tech Grp will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on EDU. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target (up from $115.00) on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.12.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Genesis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $453,323,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $176,928,000. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. raised its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 60,704.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. now owns 1,702,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699,734 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 1,279.0% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 684,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,832,000 after purchasing an additional 635,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,149,000. Institutional investors own 86.84% of the company’s stock.

About New Oriental Education & Tech Grp

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Language Training and Test Preparation Courses, and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to achieve better scores on entrance exams for admission into high schools or higher education institutions, as well as for children to teach English.

