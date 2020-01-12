Neumark (NEU) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $2,806.00

Neumark (CURRENCY:NEU) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 12th. During the last week, Neumark has traded up 2% against the dollar. Neumark has a total market cap of $6.29 million and $2,806.00 worth of Neumark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Neumark token can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00001949 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, YoBit, BitBay and HitBTC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Neumark alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002618 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012285 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $161.82 or 0.01982377 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.27 or 0.00187066 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000587 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00027505 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.21 or 0.00125112 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Neumark Profile

Neumark’s launch date was August 14th, 2017. Neumark’s total supply is 72,094,474 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,555,384 tokens. Neumark’s official Twitter account is @neufundorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Neumark’s official website is neufund.org . The Reddit community for Neumark is /r/neufund and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Neumark is blog.neufund.org

Buying and Selling Neumark

Neumark can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, BitBay, Liqui, HitBTC and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neumark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neumark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neumark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Neumark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neumark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.