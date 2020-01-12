Nebulas (NAS) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $2.75 Million

Nebulas (CURRENCY:NAS) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 12th. During the last week, Nebulas has traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar. Nebulas has a total market cap of $19.83 million and approximately $2.75 million worth of Nebulas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nebulas coin can now be bought for $0.38 or 0.00004677 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BCEX, Allcoin, Huobi and Neraex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00038518 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000504 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $484.84 or 0.05939864 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00026443 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00035639 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002708 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001742 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00001171 BTC.

Nebulas Coin Profile

NAS is a coin. It launched on September 1st, 2017. Nebulas’ total supply is 71,046,451 coins and its circulating supply is 51,952,589 coins. Nebulas’ official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Nebulas is medium.com/nebulasio . The Reddit community for Nebulas is /r/nebulas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nebulas’ official website is nebulas.io

Buying and Selling Nebulas

Nebulas can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Neraex, OKEx, Allcoin, LBank, BCEX, Gate.io and Huobi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nebulas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nebulas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nebulas using one of the exchanges listed above.

