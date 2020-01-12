Nebula AI (NBAI) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $385.00

Nebula AI (CURRENCY:NBAI) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. Nebula AI has a total market capitalization of $528,651.00 and approximately $385.00 worth of Nebula AI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nebula AI token can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, CoinBene and DDEX. Over the last week, Nebula AI has traded 9.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00037964 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000504 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $490.21 or 0.06024062 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00026898 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00035532 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002679 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001740 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0950 or 0.00001167 BTC.

Nebula AI Token Profile

Nebula AI is a token. It launched on April 2nd, 2018. Nebula AI’s total supply is 4,880,327,879 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,254,943,205 tokens. The official website for Nebula AI is www.nebula-ai.com . Nebula AI’s official Twitter account is @nebula_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here

Nebula AI Token Trading

Nebula AI can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, IDEX and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nebula AI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nebula AI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nebula AI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

