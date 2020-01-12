Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS) have received an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating.

Zacks has also given Natus Medical an industry rank of 108 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NTUS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Natus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Natus Medical from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th.

In related news, VP Dong Chune Christopher Chung sold 14,000 shares of Natus Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.67, for a total value of $471,380.00. Also, CEO Jonathan Kennedy sold 6,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.54, for a total transaction of $210,813.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,681,829.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,360 shares of company stock worth $965,465. Insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NTUS traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.33. 84,950 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,398. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47 and a beta of 0.69. Natus Medical has a 52 week low of $22.25 and a 52 week high of $34.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.20.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $123.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.75 million. Natus Medical had a negative net margin of 4.71% and a positive return on equity of 10.43%. Natus Medical’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Natus Medical will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Natus Medical

Natus Medical Incorporated provides neurology, newborn care, and hearing and balance assessment healthcare products and services worldwide. It offers products and services used for the screening, diagnosis, detection, treatment, monitoring, and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction and neurosurgical treatments, epilepsy, sleep disorders, neuromuscular diseases, and balance and mobility disorders.

