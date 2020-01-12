Natural Alternatives International, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAII) Short Interest Down 25.4% in December

Natural Alternatives International, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAII) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decrease of 25.4% from the December 15th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. James Investment Research Inc. grew its position in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 31.6% during the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 8,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 7.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 9.5% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 156,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 13,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 274,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. 33.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NAII traded down $0.44 on Friday, reaching $8.01. 11,907 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,599. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 0.24. Natural Alternatives International has a fifty-two week low of $7.55 and a fifty-two week high of $14.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $29.20 million for the quarter. Natural Alternatives International had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 5.34%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NAII. ValuEngine raised shares of Natural Alternatives International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Natural Alternatives International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th.

About Natural Alternatives International

Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. The company offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products.

