National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) Given New $25.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Co

National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Co from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of National-Oilwell Varco from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of National-Oilwell Varco from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of National-Oilwell Varco from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of National-Oilwell Varco from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, AltaCorp Capital raised shares of National-Oilwell Varco from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. National-Oilwell Varco presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.35.

Get National-Oilwell Varco alerts:

NOV traded down $0.29 on Thursday, hitting $23.84. 3,963,553 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,439,858. National-Oilwell Varco has a fifty-two week low of $18.05 and a fifty-two week high of $32.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.05. The stock has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -298.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.36.

National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.76). The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. National-Oilwell Varco had a negative net margin of 66.29% and a negative return on equity of 2.82%. National-Oilwell Varco’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that National-Oilwell Varco will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. National-Oilwell Varco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -250.00%.

In related news, VP Scott K. Duff sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.51, for a total value of $141,060.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,004,370.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of National-Oilwell Varco in the 2nd quarter worth $46,810,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in National-Oilwell Varco by 18,815.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,885,456 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $41,913,000 after buying an additional 1,875,488 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in National-Oilwell Varco in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,345,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in National-Oilwell Varco in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,803,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in National-Oilwell Varco by 151.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,731,533 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $36,708,000 after buying an additional 1,041,652 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.38% of the company’s stock.

About National-Oilwell Varco

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates in three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The Wellbore Technologies segment offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for National-Oilwell Varco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National-Oilwell Varco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.