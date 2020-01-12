National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI) Receives $45.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.00.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NATI shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. BidaskClub downgraded National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on National Instruments in a research note on Friday, October 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:NATI opened at $43.37 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.29 and a 200 day moving average of $42.33. The company has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 33.41 and a beta of 0.88. National Instruments has a 12-month low of $38.01 and a 12-month high of $48.22.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $340.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.95 million. National Instruments had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 11.90%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that National Instruments will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in National Instruments in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in National Instruments by 872.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,263 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in National Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $157,000. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in National Instruments by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Finally, Barings LLC bought a new position in shares of National Instruments during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes LabVIEW, a graphical application software package to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox with built-in libraries for measurement, analysis, and engineering UI design; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools designed for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio to acquire, analyze, and display measurement data.

