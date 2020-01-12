National Australia Bank (OTCMKTS:NABZY) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Australia Bank (OTCMKTS:NABZY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “National Australia Bank is an international financial services group providing a comprehensive and integrated range of financial services. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on NABZY. ValuEngine upgraded shares of National Australia Bank from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Macquarie downgraded shares of National Australia Bank from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th.

OTCMKTS NABZY opened at $8.51 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. National Australia Bank has a 12-month low of $8.13 and a 12-month high of $10.38. The company has a market capitalization of $47.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.65 and its 200-day moving average is $9.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th were issued a $0.276 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. National Australia Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.16%.

About National Australia Bank

National Australia Bank Limited provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, the United States, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Consumer Banking and Wealth, Business and Private Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, and New Zealand Banking segments.

