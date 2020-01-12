Namecoin (NMC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $6.74 Million

Namecoin (CURRENCY:NMC) traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. During the last week, Namecoin has traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Namecoin has a market cap of $6.74 million and approximately $2,938.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Namecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.46 or 0.00005601 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, Bitsane, YoBit and Livecoin.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Namecoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8,162.51 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $266.07 or 0.03258137 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001586 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $55.40 or 0.00675336 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00014812 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000520 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000374 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Namecoin Coin Profile

Namecoin (CRYPTO:NMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Namecoin’s official website is www.namecoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “It is based on the code of bitcoin and uses the same proof-of-work algorithm. It is limited to 21 million coins. Each Namecoin record consists of a key and a value which can be up to 520 bytes in size. Each key is actually a path, with the namespace preceding the name of the record. The key d/example signifies a record stored in the DNS namespace d with the name example and corresponds to the record for the example.bit website. The content of d/example is expected to conform to the DNS namespace specification. The current fee for a record is 0.01 NMC and records expire after 36000 blocks (~200 days) unless updated or renewed. Namecoins used to purchase records are marked as used and destroyed, as giving the fee to miners would enable larger miners to register names at a significant discount. “

Buying and Selling Namecoin

Namecoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, Livecoin, SouthXchange, WEX, C-Patex, Bleutrade, Bittylicious, BX Thailand, Tux Exchange, YoBit, Trade By Trade, Bitsane, Cryptopia and Altcoin Trader. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Namecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Namecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Namecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Namecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Namecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.