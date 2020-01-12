MyWish Price Tops $0.0097 (WISH)

MyWish (CURRENCY:WISH) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. MyWish has a market capitalization of $58,572.00 and approximately $157.00 worth of MyWish was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MyWish has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar. One MyWish token can currently be purchased for $0.0097 or 0.00000118 BTC on popular exchanges including COSS, Cryptopia and IDEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002623 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012336 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $161.50 or 0.01984623 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.24 or 0.00187293 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000584 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00027370 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.19 or 0.00125182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

MyWish Token Profile

MyWish was first traded on August 1st, 2017. MyWish’s total supply is 19,803,893 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,057,664 tokens. The Reddit community for MyWish is /r/mywish and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MyWish’s official Twitter account is @mywishplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . MyWish’s official website is mywish.io . The official message board for MyWish is medium.com/@VladimirTikhomirov

MyWish Token Trading

MyWish can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, COSS and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MyWish directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MyWish should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MyWish using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

