MVL (MVL) One Day Volume Tops $124,427.00

MVL (CURRENCY:MVL) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. One MVL token can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, IDCM, Cashierest and CoinBene. MVL has a market capitalization of $2.50 million and $124,427.00 worth of MVL was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MVL has traded up 7.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00037853 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000504 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $494.75 or 0.06070248 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00026962 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00035474 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002684 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001738 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 383.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.59 or 0.00117647 BTC.

MVL Profile

MVL (CRYPTO:MVL) is a token. It was first traded on May 31st, 2018. MVL’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,654,276,413 tokens. MVL’s official website is mvlchain.io . The Reddit community for MVL is /r/MVL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for MVL is mvlchain.io/blog . MVL’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain

MVL Token Trading

MVL can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptology, IDEX, IDCM, UEX, CoinBene and Cashierest. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MVL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MVL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MVL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

