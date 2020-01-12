MonetaryUnit (MUE) One Day Volume Tops $263.00

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 11th. One MonetaryUnit coin can now be bought for about $0.0047 or 0.00000058 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Bittylicious, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. MonetaryUnit has a total market cap of $841,614.00 and $263.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MonetaryUnit has traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MonetaryUnit alerts:

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002949 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00007974 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00005536 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 34.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded up 97.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

MonetaryUnit Profile

MonetaryUnit is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 179,502,815 coins. MonetaryUnit’s official website is www.monetaryunit.org . MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here

MonetaryUnit Coin Trading

MonetaryUnit can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Bittrex, Upbit, Bittylicious and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonetaryUnit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MonetaryUnit should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MonetaryUnit using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MonetaryUnit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MonetaryUnit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.