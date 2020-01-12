MMA Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MMAC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

MMA Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MMAC) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,600 shares, a decrease of 22.1% from the December 15th total of 22,600 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:MMAC traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.78. 12,499 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,381. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 6.30 and a current ratio of 38.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.20. MMA Capital has a 1 year low of $25.51 and a 1 year high of $35.50.

MMA Capital (NASDAQ:MMAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.71 million during the quarter. MMA Capital had a net margin of 92.91% and a return on equity of 23.07%.

In other news, Director James Christopher Hunt purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.23 per share, with a total value of $31,230.00. In the last three months, insiders bought 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $125,779. Corporate insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of MMA Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MMA Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of MMA Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $260,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MMA Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $391,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of MMA Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $474,000. 21.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of MMA Capital from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of MMA Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st.

MMA Capital Company Profile

MMA Capital Holdings, Inc invests in debt associated with renewable energy infrastructure and real estate sectors. Its energy capital portfolio invests in loans that finance renewable energy projects in North America. The company was formerly known as MMA Capital Management, LLC and changed its name to MMA Capital Holdings, Inc in January 2019.

