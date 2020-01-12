MJ Gleeson (LON:GLE) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,050 at Liberum Capital

MJ Gleeson (LON:GLE) had its price objective lifted by Liberum Capital from GBX 909 ($11.96) to GBX 1,050 ($13.81) in a report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of MJ Gleeson from GBX 870 ($11.44) to GBX 920 ($12.10) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of MJ Gleeson from GBX 900 ($11.84) to GBX 920 ($12.10) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Peel Hunt boosted their price objective on shares of MJ Gleeson from GBX 745 ($9.80) to GBX 800 ($10.52) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a hold rating on shares of MJ Gleeson in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MJ Gleeson has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 970 ($12.76).

Shares of LON:GLE opened at GBX 950 ($12.50) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $525.71 million and a PE ratio of 15.89. MJ Gleeson has a twelve month low of GBX 690 ($9.08) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,010 ($13.29). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 881.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 824.68.

In other news, insider Stefan Allanson sold 13,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 939 ($12.35), for a total transaction of £125,807.22 ($165,492.27).

MJ Gleeson plc engages in urban housing regeneration and strategic land trading activities in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two divisions, Gleeson Homes and Gleeson Strategic Land. It engages in house building activities on brownfield land in the north of England; and strategic land trading primarily in the south of England.

