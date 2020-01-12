Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mimecast Limited offers cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom and South Africa. The Company offers email management services that protect the organization against spam, viruses, malware, emerging threats, and other challenges. Mimecast Limited is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Several other brokerages have also commented on MIME. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mimecast from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mimecast from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an outperform rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Mimecast in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Dougherty & Co lowered shares of Mimecast from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Mimecast in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $55.27.

Shares of MIME traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $48.80. The stock had a trading volume of 392,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,730. Mimecast has a 1-year low of $32.06 and a 1-year high of $54.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.93. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -697.14, a PEG ratio of 38.62 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.11. Mimecast had a negative net margin of 1.67% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The firm had revenue of $103.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.63 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. Mimecast’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mimecast will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Peter Bauer sold 15,000 shares of Mimecast stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.52, for a total value of $667,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,232,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of Mimecast stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.78, for a total transaction of $1,357,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,737,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,370,361.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 120,000 shares of company stock worth $5,036,850 over the last three months. 11.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIME. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Mimecast during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Mimecast by 39.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,349 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Mimecast by 4.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 72,204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,372,000 after acquiring an additional 3,386 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Mimecast by 15.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,897 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 2,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Mimecast by 235.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 333,184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,563,000 after acquiring an additional 233,741 shares during the last quarter. 71.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mimecast Company Profile

Mimecast Limited, a email and data security company, provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security services, including targeted threat protection services, such as URL Protect that addresses the threat from emails containing malicious links; Attachment Protect that reduces threat from weaponized or malware-laden attachments used in spear-phishing and other attacks; Impersonation Protect that gives protection from malware-less social engineering attacks; and Internal Email Protect, which allows customers to monitor, detect, and remediate security threats that originate from within their internal email systems.

