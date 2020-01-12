MFS Multimarket Income Trust (MMT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on January 31st

MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.043 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. This is a positive change from MFS Multimarket Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.
Shares of NYSE MMT traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $6.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,017. MFS Multimarket Income Trust has a 12-month low of $5.30 and a 12-month high of $6.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.12 and a 200-day moving average of $5.95.
About MFS Multimarket Income Trust
