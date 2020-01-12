MFS Multimarket Income Trust (MMT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on January 31st

MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.043 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. This is a positive change from MFS Multimarket Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Shares of NYSE MMT traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $6.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,017. MFS Multimarket Income Trust has a 12-month low of $5.30 and a 12-month high of $6.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.12 and a 200-day moving average of $5.95.

About MFS Multimarket Income Trust

MFS Multimarket Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by MFS Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe with greater emphasis on United States. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities issued by U.S. Government, foreign government, mortgage backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

