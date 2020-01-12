Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Mersana Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRSN) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 1,135,258 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 187% from the previous session’s volume of 395,151 shares.The stock last traded at $5.54 and had previously closed at $5.45.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MRSN. Zacks Investment Research raised Mersana Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised Mersana Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Mersana Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Mersana Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.33.

The stock has a market capitalization of $260.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.12 and a current ratio of 5.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.51 and a 200-day moving average of $3.11.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.50 million. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 41.14% and a negative net margin of 79.49%. On average, research analysts predict that Mersana Therapeutics Inc will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MRSN. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $154,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in Mersana Therapeutics by 113.6% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 244,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 130,204 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Mersana Therapeutics by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,903,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,709,000 after purchasing an additional 403,011 shares during the last quarter. Boxer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,440,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Mersana Therapeutics by 2,211.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 157,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 151,051 shares during the last quarter. 80.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on the development of antibody drug conjugate (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. The company develops Dolaflexin, a platform, which is used to generate a pipeline of proprietary ADC product candidates to address patient populations that are not amenable to treat with traditional ADC-based therapies.

