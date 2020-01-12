Merculet Hits 24-Hour Volume of $48,529.00 (MVP)

Merculet (CURRENCY:MVP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. Merculet has a market capitalization of $364,526.00 and approximately $48,529.00 worth of Merculet was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Merculet has traded 19.7% lower against the dollar. One Merculet token can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Kucoin, Bilaxy and CoinMex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Merculet Profile

Merculet’s launch date was April 7th, 2018. Merculet’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,025,324,741 tokens. Merculet’s official Twitter account is @Merculet_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Merculet is www.merculet.io . The Reddit community for Merculet is /r/Merculet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Merculet’s official message board is medium.com/merculet

Buying and Selling Merculet

Merculet can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, IDEX, CoinMex, Bilaxy, OKEx and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Merculet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Merculet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Merculet using one of the exchanges listed above.

