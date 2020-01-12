Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) Short Interest Update

Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,520,000 shares, a decrease of 18.3% from the December 15th total of 1,860,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 228,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.7 days. Approximately 3.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

MERC traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.84. 208,034 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 254,891. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.51. The company has a market cap of $779.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Mercer International has a 12-month low of $10.57 and a 12-month high of $17.74.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $383.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.57 million. Mercer International had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 6.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Mercer International will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th were issued a dividend of $0.1375 per share. This is a boost from Mercer International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 11th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. Mercer International’s dividend payout ratio is 28.06%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Mercer International by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 118,063 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 9,990 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Mercer International by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mercer International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Mercer International by 98.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 119,607 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 59,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iat Reinsurance Co. LTD. increased its position in shares of Mercer International by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Iat Reinsurance Co. LTD. now owns 16,480,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $206,659,000 after purchasing an additional 140,000 shares during the last quarter. 79.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MERC. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Mercer International in a research report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine cut Mercer International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mercer International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. TD Securities cut Mercer International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $16.50 to $12.50 in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Mercer International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mercer International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

About Mercer International

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood Kraft (NBSK) pulp in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. It produces NBSK pulp primarily from wood chips and pulp logs; carbon neutral or green energy using carbon-neutral bio-fuels, such as black liquor and wood waste; and tall oil for use as a chemical additive and green energy source.

