Mercantile Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:MBWM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.66 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Mercantile Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:MBWM) will announce $0.66 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Mercantile Bank’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.67 and the lowest is $0.65. Mercantile Bank posted earnings of $0.70 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, January 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mercantile Bank will report full year earnings of $2.86 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $2.87. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.48 to $2.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Mercantile Bank.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $38.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.69 million. Mercantile Bank had a net margin of 26.36% and a return on equity of 11.39%.

MBWM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Mercantile Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mercantile Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Mercantile Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

Shares of Mercantile Bank stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.24. 25,674 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,086. Mercantile Bank has a twelve month low of $29.78 and a twelve month high of $37.32. The stock has a market cap of $581.41 million, a P/E ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.69%.

In other Mercantile Bank news, Director Michael H. Price sold 2,947 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $104,559.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,923,228.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert T. Worthington sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total transaction of $87,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 9,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $342,856.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,266,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,250,000 after buying an additional 51,451 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 794,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,882,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 344,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,295,000 after buying an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Mercantile Bank by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 264,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 214,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,974,000 after acquiring an additional 4,095 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.96% of the company’s stock.

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services for small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

