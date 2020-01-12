Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) Market Cap Tops $345,412.00

Memetic / PepeCoin (CURRENCY:MEME) traded down 22.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. Memetic / PepeCoin has a total market cap of $345,412.00 and approximately $1,168.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0116 or 0.00000141 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Bittrex, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. During the last week, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded down 12.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $65.13 or 0.00800499 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00037018 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00005497 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000180 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000049 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 40.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000721 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin Profile

Memetic / PepeCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official website is memetic.ai . Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins

Memetic / PepeCoin Coin Trading

Memetic / PepeCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, CoinExchange, Cryptopia and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Memetic / PepeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Memetic / PepeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Memetic / PepeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

