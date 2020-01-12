McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Upgraded to “Overweight” by Morgan Stanley

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) was upgraded by Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $162.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $135.00. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.65% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on MCK. TheStreet lowered shares of McKesson from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of McKesson in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of McKesson to a “sell” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.78.

Shares of McKesson stock traded up $2.51 on Friday, reaching $143.81. 1,157,468 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 909,904. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $141.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.57. McKesson has a 1-year low of $110.52 and a 1-year high of $154.79. The company has a market cap of $25.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.12.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.60. McKesson had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 32.77%. The firm had revenue of $57.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that McKesson will post 14.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 1,275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $191,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in McKesson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in McKesson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,914,000. Campbell Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in McKesson by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. lifted its stake in McKesson by 68.2% in the fourth quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 2,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

