McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,040,000 shares, a drop of 27.7% from the December 15th total of 52,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,850,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.8 days. Approximately 13.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of McEwen Mining by 150.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of McEwen Mining by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 37,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 12,366 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of McEwen Mining by 115.5% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 27,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 14,653 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McEwen Mining during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of McEwen Mining by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 65,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 22,167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.96% of the company’s stock.

McEwen Mining stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.25. The stock had a trading volume of 2,811,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,626,346. McEwen Mining has a 52-week low of $1.02 and a 52-week high of $2.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $424.16 million, a PE ratio of -9.62 and a beta of -0.65.

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02). McEwen Mining had a negative return on equity of 11.41% and a negative net margin of 50.01%. The firm had revenue of $32.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.67 million. On average, equities analysts predict that McEwen Mining will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MUX shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of McEwen Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of McEwen Mining in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of McEwen Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of McEwen Mining from $4.20 to $3.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. McEwen Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.90.

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

