Maxcoin (MAX) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $7.00

Maxcoin (CURRENCY:MAX) traded down 7.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. During the last seven days, Maxcoin has traded 3.8% higher against the dollar. Maxcoin has a market capitalization of $179,535.00 and $7.00 worth of Maxcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maxcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000036 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Cryptohub and Bittylicious.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00052661 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.07 or 0.00826472 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00033515 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.75 or 0.00206426 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00004543 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00079113 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001671 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

About Maxcoin

MAX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theKeccak hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 6th, 2014. Maxcoin’s total supply is 61,445,805 coins. Maxcoin’s official website is www.maxcoinproject.org . Maxcoin’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Maxcoin

Maxcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Cryptohub and Bittylicious. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maxcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maxcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maxcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

