Magnum Price Reaches $0.0002 (MGM)

Magnum (CURRENCY:MGM) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 12th. One Magnum coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Magnum has traded 19.4% lower against the US dollar. Magnum has a market cap of $742.00 and $210.00 worth of Magnum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002630 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012306 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.55 or 0.01994412 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.21 or 0.00186576 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000597 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00027413 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.20 or 0.00125149 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Magnum Coin Profile

Magnum’s total supply is 254,497,751 coins and its circulating supply is 4,497,751 coins. The official website for Magnum is www.mgmcoin.org

Magnum Coin Trading

Magnum can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Magnum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Magnum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Magnum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

