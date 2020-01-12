Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Coverage Initiated at Benchmark

Benchmark started coverage on shares of Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Magna International in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Magna International from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Magna International from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. ValuEngine downgraded Magna International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Magna International from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $58.27.

Shares of NYSE:MGA traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $53.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 538,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,206. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.02. Magna International has a fifty-two week low of $42.51 and a fifty-two week high of $57.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.32 billion. Magna International had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 4.43%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Magna International will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MGA. Riverhead Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Magna International by 25.1% during the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Elkfork Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Magna International by 232.5% in the second quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC now owns 5,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 3,938 shares in the last quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Magna International by 232.5% in the second quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 4,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,864 shares in the last quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Magna International by 232.5% in the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 8,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 6,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Magna International by 232.5% in the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 7,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 5,012 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.54% of the company’s stock.

About Magna International

Magna International Inc designs, develops, and manufactures automotive systems, assemblies, modules, and components in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The Body Exteriors & Structures segment provides body structures; chassis structures, such as frame and structural assemblies, chassis subframes, and suspension systems; exterior systems and modules, including hoods, roofs, door panels, front end modules, liftgate modules, polycarbonate roof panels, liftgate sensor integration systems, and fascia; trim and automotive jewelry comprises engineered glass, trim and roof racks, and running boards; non-visible and visible active grille shutters, active air deflectors, and underbody panels; and fuel systems, pipes and components, and alternative energy storage systems.

