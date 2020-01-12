LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) Research Coverage Started at Benchmark

Benchmark began coverage on shares of LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a sell rating and a $35.00 price objective on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on LYFT. ValuEngine upgraded LYFT from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Wedbush reiterated a buy rating on shares of LYFT in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. MKM Partners upped their price objective on LYFT to $50.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on LYFT in a report on Thursday, October 24th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded LYFT from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $66.94.

Get LYFT alerts:

Shares of LYFT traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $46.06. The stock had a trading volume of 4,504,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,340,517. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.21 and its 200 day moving average is $49.67. LYFT has a 12-month low of $37.07 and a 12-month high of $88.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.66) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $955.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $915.15 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 63.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that LYFT will post -10.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other LYFT news, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.95, for a total transaction of $1,288,500.00. Also, EVP Ran I. Makavy sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total value of $1,513,050.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 236,909 shares of company stock worth $10,435,627.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in LYFT during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,641,000. AMP Capital Investors Ltd purchased a new position in shares of LYFT in the 2nd quarter worth $1,700,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of LYFT by 104.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,629,130 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $66,534,000 after buying an additional 831,600 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of LYFT by 823.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 274,907 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $18,063,000 after buying an additional 245,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of LYFT in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.35% of the company’s stock.

About LYFT

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which facilitates lead generation, billing and settlement, support, and related activities to enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

Further Reading: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for LYFT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LYFT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.