Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Downgraded by UBS Group to Neutral

UBS Group lowered shares of Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has $85.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $71.00.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Lumentum from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $74.00 price objective on Lumentum and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. B. Riley raised their price objective on Lumentum from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Lumentum from $75.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Lumentum from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $78.65.

Shares of LITE traded down $1.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $80.19. 1,935,082 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,127,214. Lumentum has a 52 week low of $40.28 and a 52 week high of $84.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 4.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 24.30, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.78.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.24. Lumentum had a positive return on equity of 17.81% and a negative net margin of 2.18%. The company had revenue of $449.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.16 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Lumentum will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Lumentum news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 22,887 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.14, for a total value of $1,307,763.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 233,536 shares in the company, valued at $13,344,247.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Judy G. Hamel sold 5,792 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $376,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 51,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,366,675. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 157,970 shares of company stock valued at $10,399,043. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LITE. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Lumentum by 2,178.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,372,183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311,961 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Lumentum by 771.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 431,043 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,022,000 after acquiring an additional 381,575 shares during the period. Tairen Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Lumentum in the second quarter valued at approximately $15,561,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Lumentum in the second quarter valued at approximately $15,017,000. Finally, Robecosam AG acquired a new stake in Lumentum in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,614,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

