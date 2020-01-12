Loom Network Trading Down 3.9% Over Last 7 Days (LOOM)

Loom Network (CURRENCY:LOOM) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 12th. One Loom Network token can now be bought for about $0.0168 or 0.00000206 BTC on popular exchanges including Upbit, Bitbns, DEx.top and LATOKEN. Loom Network has a market cap of $16.29 million and approximately $2.43 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Loom Network has traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Loom Network Profile

Loom Network launched on March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 967,954,777 tokens. The official message board for Loom Network is medium.com/loom-network . Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork . Loom Network’s official website is loomx.io

Buying and Selling Loom Network

Loom Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Fatbtc, Hotbit, CoinExchange, GOPAX, LATOKEN, Bitbns, Binance, DEx.top, DragonEX, Poloniex, Coinbe, IDEX, Tidex, Bittrex, Upbit, DDEX, YoBit and Allbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loom Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loom Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Loom Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

