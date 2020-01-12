Livent Corporation (NYSE:LTHM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Livent Corporation (NYSE:LTHM) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.73.

LTHM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Livent in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Livent from $8.25 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine raised Livent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Livent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised Livent from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th.

Get Livent alerts:

Shares of NYSE LTHM traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.70. 2,050,514 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,049,309. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.24. Livent has a 1-year low of $5.49 and a 1-year high of $14.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 2.32.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). Livent had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 17.75%. The company had revenue of $97.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. Livent’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Livent will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Livent by 1.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 142,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC raised its position in Livent by 2.8% in the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 64,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its position in Livent by 11.9% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 19,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061 shares in the last quarter. S&CO Inc. raised its position in Livent by 4.0% in the third quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 54,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Livent by 4.1% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 2,240 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

About Livent

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds that are used primarily in energy storage, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis application. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and supplies butyllithium, which is used as a synthesizer in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

Read More: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Livent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Livent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.