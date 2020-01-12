LiteCoin Ultra (LTCU) Achieves Market Cap of $5,424.00

LiteCoin Ultra (CURRENCY:LTCU) traded up 31.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 11th. During the last seven days, LiteCoin Ultra has traded up 45.6% against the US dollar. One LiteCoin Ultra coin can now be purchased for $0.0053 or 0.00000065 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. LiteCoin Ultra has a total market capitalization of $5,424.00 and $27.00 worth of LiteCoin Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About LiteCoin Ultra

LiteCoin Ultra (LTCU) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 28th, 2017. LiteCoin Ultra’s total supply is 8,531,300 coins and its circulating supply is 1,031,300 coins. LiteCoin Ultra’s official Twitter account is @litecoinultra . LiteCoin Ultra’s official website is www.litecoinultra.com . The Reddit community for LiteCoin Ultra is /r/LitecoinUltraCurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling LiteCoin Ultra

LiteCoin Ultra can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiteCoin Ultra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LiteCoin Ultra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LiteCoin Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

