Litecoin Cash Price Down 8.3% Over Last 7 Days (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded 19.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 12th. Over the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded down 8.3% against the US dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0053 or 0.00000065 BTC on popular exchanges including SouthXchange, Trade Satoshi, HitBTC and Mercatox. Litecoin Cash has a market cap of $3.48 million and $91,205.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Mixin (XIN) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.04 or 0.02343042 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001831 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000100 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000013 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded down 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000539 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Litecoin Cash Coin Profile

Litecoin Cash is a coin. It was first traded on February 3rd, 2018. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 658,689,707 coins. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh . The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork

Litecoin Cash Coin Trading

Litecoin Cash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Stocks.Exchange, CryptoBridge, Trade Satoshi, SouthXchange, Exrates, Braziliex, HitBTC and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Litecoin Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

