Liquidity Network (LQD) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $33,053.00

Liquidity Network (CURRENCY:LQD) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 12th. Liquidity Network has a market cap of $365,161.00 and approximately $33,053.00 worth of Liquidity Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Liquidity Network has traded 21.3% lower against the US dollar. One Liquidity Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0084 or 0.00000103 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, Hotbit, LATOKEN and IDEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002643 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012235 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $160.97 or 0.01968866 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.32 or 0.00187381 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000589 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00027785 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.26 or 0.00125487 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Liquidity Network Token Profile

Liquidity Network was first traded on November 1st, 2015. Liquidity Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,334,645 tokens. The official message board for Liquidity Network is medium.com/@liquidity.network . Liquidity Network’s official Twitter account is @tech_liquid . Liquidity Network’s official website is liquidity.network

Buying and Selling Liquidity Network

Liquidity Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Bilaxy, LATOKEN and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquidity Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Liquidity Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Liquidity Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

