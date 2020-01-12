Liquidia Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:LQDA) Short Interest Update

Liquidia Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:LQDA) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 246,800 shares, a decrease of 40.2% from the December 15th total of 412,500 shares. Currently, 3.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 157,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Liquidia Technologies stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.53. 157,189 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 406,011. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Liquidia Technologies has a 52-week low of $2.65 and a 52-week high of $20.87.

Get Liquidia Technologies alerts:

Liquidia Technologies (NASDAQ:LQDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.20). Equities research analysts forecast that Liquidia Technologies will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Liquidia Technologies by 191.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 4,658 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Liquidia Technologies by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 462,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,702,000 after buying an additional 129,482 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Liquidia Technologies by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 953,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after buying an additional 27,423 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Liquidia Technologies by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 172,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 12,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Liquidia Technologies by 137.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 833,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,665,000 after buying an additional 482,139 shares during the last quarter. 56.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LQDA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Liquidia Technologies from $50.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Liquidia Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liquidia Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st.

Liquidia Technologies Company Profile

Liquidia Technologies, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of human therapeutics. Its lead product candidate, LIQ861, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil that is in Phase III clinical trials used for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

Recommended Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Liquidia Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidia Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.