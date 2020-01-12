Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:LGF.A) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:LGF.A) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.86.

LGF.A has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Lions Gate Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lions Gate Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Lions Gate Entertainment in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Lions Gate Entertainment from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Barrington Research reduced their price objective on shares of Lions Gate Entertainment from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th.

Get Lions Gate Entertainment alerts:

NYSE LGF.A traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $10.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 666,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 948,109. Lions Gate Entertainment has a twelve month low of $7.65 and a twelve month high of $19.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 21.60, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.39.

Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE:LGF.A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). Lions Gate Entertainment had a negative net margin of 4.86% and a positive return on equity of 3.90%. The firm had revenue of $983.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.67 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lions Gate Entertainment will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lions Gate Entertainment Company Profile

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. engages in motion picture production and distribution, television programming and syndication, home entertainment, interactive ventures and games, and location-based entertainment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Motion Pictures, Television Production, and Media Networks.

Featured Story: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Lions Gate Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lions Gate Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.