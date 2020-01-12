Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:LGF.A) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:LGF.A) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.86.
LGF.A has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Lions Gate Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lions Gate Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Lions Gate Entertainment in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Lions Gate Entertainment from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Barrington Research reduced their price objective on shares of Lions Gate Entertainment from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th.
NYSE LGF.A traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $10.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 666,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 948,109. Lions Gate Entertainment has a twelve month low of $7.65 and a twelve month high of $19.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 21.60, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.39.
Lions Gate Entertainment Company Profile
Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. engages in motion picture production and distribution, television programming and syndication, home entertainment, interactive ventures and games, and location-based entertainment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Motion Pictures, Television Production, and Media Networks.
